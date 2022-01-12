Qcash Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $67.22 million and $82.82 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00060280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00078202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07564977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,616.73 or 1.00123177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars.

