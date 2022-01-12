Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

NYSE C opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 92,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

