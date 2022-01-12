Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $38.20 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $733.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $709.80 and a 200-day moving average of $643.71. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $430.12 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

