Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $42.25 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLK. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.50.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $888.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $922.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.61. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

