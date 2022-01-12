Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $29,443,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

