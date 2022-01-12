Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

