PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0005

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 454.6% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $609,358.95 and approximately $896.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,721.26 or 1.00009898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00093212 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00032113 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.77 or 0.00809435 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

