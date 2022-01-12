Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($77.27) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. 23,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

