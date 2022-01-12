Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,855. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.