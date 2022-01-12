Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $79.62. 43,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,662. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

