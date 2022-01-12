Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,963,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,318. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.96 and a one year high of $92.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

