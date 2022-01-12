Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.96. 37,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,150. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.35 and a 200 day moving average of $248.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

