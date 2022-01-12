ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,545.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,159 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55.

