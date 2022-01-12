Proem Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Proem Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Futu comprises about 0.6% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Futu by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,708 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Futu by 159.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,549,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Futu by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Futu by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,179,000 after buying an additional 324,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Futu stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. 202,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

FUTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

