Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

PGZ opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.