Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $55,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,429.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day moving average of $156.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Loop Capital began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

