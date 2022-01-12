Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,147,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $60,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 88,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

FOCS opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

