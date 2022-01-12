Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $50,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.