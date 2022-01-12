Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $58.95 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of ExlService worth $58,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ExlService by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 46,962.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.48.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $2,059,202.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,210 shares of company stock worth $8,169,860 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

