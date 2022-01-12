Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $57,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.