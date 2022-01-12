Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 135,950 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,950 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.59% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $51,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 336,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,363,000 after purchasing an additional 361,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,705 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRH. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.50. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

