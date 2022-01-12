Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 27,533 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diversey were worth $52,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

DSEY opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

