Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 74.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $1,123.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,188,443 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

