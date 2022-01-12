Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

PM opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.