Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. 13,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $920.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -22.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

