Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDS. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

NYSE:PDS opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $292,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

