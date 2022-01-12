PRCY Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $161,137.00 (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $161,137.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00062531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00078202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.83 or 0.07675209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.44 or 1.00073395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00069402 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008068 BTC.

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCY Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRCY Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

