Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $46.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PWCDF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,339. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

