Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.45.

Get Porch Group alerts:

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Porch Group has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,647 shares of company stock worth $3,365,255. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Porch Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,992,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Porch Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,661,000 after buying an additional 512,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Porch Group by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in Porch Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.