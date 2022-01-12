Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

AUCOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

