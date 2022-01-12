Polychain Monsters (PMON) Market Cap Achieves $18.23 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $18.23 million and approximately $882,927.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $5.35 or 0.00012468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00062474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

