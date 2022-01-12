PolkaWar (PWAR) Market Cap Reaches $5.64 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $510,818.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00062311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00079732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.18 or 0.07673707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.64 or 0.99761166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00069813 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007473 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

