PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 588,663 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,694,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

