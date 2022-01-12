PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 6,548 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.97.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

