PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation stock opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.64 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $9,591,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,626 shares of company stock worth $72,494,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Benchmark raised their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.