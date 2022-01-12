PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 355.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 84,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 65,727 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 55.7% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,608 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tapestry by 25.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,013 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TPR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

