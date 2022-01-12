PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBVA. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

