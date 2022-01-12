PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 120.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,352,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,312 shares of company stock worth $9,765,656 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIME. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.