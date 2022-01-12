PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 5,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 177,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

MYPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $13,356,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $7,420,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 190,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

