Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,970,000 after acquiring an additional 170,622 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.00. 17,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,266. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $136.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,601 shares of company stock worth $16,807,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

