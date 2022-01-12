Pitcairn Co. Purchases 95,808 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,808 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises 1.3% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 3.30% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 344,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $600,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

