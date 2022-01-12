Pitcairn Co. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.23. 14,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.84.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

