Pitcairn Co. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,365 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,787 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 231,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

