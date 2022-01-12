Piper Sandler Weighs in on Angi Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angi in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of ANGI opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,000. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

