Piper Sandler Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $1,046,312,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.