Piper Sandler Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $17.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.76.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.33. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $454,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,045,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

