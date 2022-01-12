Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

CG stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

