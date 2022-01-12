Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $234.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $230.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.91.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $204.00 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

