Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 27.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

