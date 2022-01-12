Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 984 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $212.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,616 shares of company stock valued at $133,618,785. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BILL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.39.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

